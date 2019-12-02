'If you know something, say something,' $5,000 reward offered for information in deadly Aurora shooting

Aurora police responded to the 700 block of 5th Street after receiving multiple calls around 2:30 a.m., officials said.
"Officers responded to the scene and found three adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds," said Aurora Police Commander Jacks Fichtel. "All three people were transported to area hospitals."
Fichtel said one of those gunshot victims died from injuries.
"A short time later, we had two other people also walk into an area hospital with gunshot wounds," Fichtel said.
The investigation is in its early stages, police said, however detectives believe this was not a random attack and is an isolated incident.
"If you saw something, we need you to say something," Fichtel said. "No matter how small the information might seem, we need to people to come forward with any bit of information about what happened early this morning."
Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500, or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.
