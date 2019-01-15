5th teen charged in attack at CTA Red Line station

A fifth teenager has been charged in a Red Line mob attack on three people last month, Chicago police said Tuesday.Police said a tipster identified the 16-year-old boy as one of the large group that beat up two men and a woman on a Near North Side platform on Dec. 28.One of the victims was recording possibly a dozen teenagers on the train and security photos were released.The 16 year old just arrested appears in court Tuesday. He has been charged with mob action and aggravated battery.