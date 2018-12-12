House of Horrors: 6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey --
Six adults are under arrest after they allegedly created a house of horrors for a three-year-old boy who was regularly beaten and scalded.

Patricia Gamarra, 62, Mary Buchan, 55, Patricia Buchan, 28, Bridget Buchan, 23, Natacha Smith, 43, who is the mother of the victim, and Homer Searcy aka Omar Searcy, 39, are all charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a three-year-old child.


All six of the suspects lived in Newark in the same house.

They are accused of the systematic and coordinated beating of the child with a belt and fists. Prosecutors say the brutality didn't stop there. They also allegedly poured scalding water on him as a form of corporal punishment.

All six are currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 13.

The condition of the little boy is not yet known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild endangermentassaultbeatingmother chargedu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, police say
CTA Red Line service resumes on South Side after medical emergency
Semi strikes pole in Elgin, closing Route 20 for hours
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Video shows attack on teens over mall parking space
Historic home for sale on oldest residential block in US
Severely abused dog left to die in dumpster
Show More
Surveillance video shows last time Kelsey Berreth was seen
Krispy Kreme selling dozen doughnuts for $1 with purchase of another dozen Wednesday
Strasbourg shooting: Suspect ID'd as Cherif Chekatt as manhunt continues after 2 killed
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
More News