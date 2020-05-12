6 cars involved in Chatham hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a car ran a red light and crashed into five other cars in a hit-and-run in Chatham on the South Side Monday night.

A black Ford Fusion was traveling west in the first block of West 87th Street at about 10:26 p.m. when police said it ran a red light and swerved into oncoming traffic. This caused a chain-reaction crash involving a total of six cars, including the Fusion.

The male driver of the Fusion fled the scene on foot and is not in custody, police said.

A 26-year-old woman who was in one of the vehicles was transported to St. Bernard's Hospital in good condition.
