6 hospitalized after CO leak in Marquette Park home

High carbon monoxide levels sent six people to the hospital in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.At about 1:50 a.m., paramedics responded to a person suffering a medical emergency at a house in the 3400-block of West 64th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Paramedics tending to a sick person inside the house found out that the ailment in fact arose from a carbon monoxide leak.Carbon monoxide alarms on their outfits began going off, alerting to a life-threatening leak, CFD said. Levels inside the home exceeded 1,000 parts per-million.Two people were transported in serious-to-critical condition and four others were transported in fair-to-serious condition, CFD said.Building inspectors are investigating the cause of the leak.