6 hospitalized after CO leak in Marquette Park home

EMBED </>More Videos

High carbon monoxide levels sent six people to the hospital in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) --
High carbon monoxide levels sent six people to the hospital in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

At about 1:50 a.m., paramedics responded to a person suffering a medical emergency at a house in the 3400-block of West 64th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Paramedics tending to a sick person inside the house found out that the ailment in fact arose from a carbon monoxide leak.

Carbon monoxide alarms on their outfits began going off, alerting to a life-threatening leak, CFD said. Levels inside the home exceeded 1,000 parts per-million.

Two people were transported in serious-to-critical condition and four others were transported in fair-to-serious condition, CFD said.

Building inspectors are investigating the cause of the leak.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carbon monoxidechicago fire departmentChicagoMarquette Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold, Wind Chill Warning in effect
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Chatham house fire
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, evening snow Thursday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Historic cold in Chicago produces 'diamond dust,' other phenomena
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Massive fire burns through paper plant in New Jersey
Show More
21 passengers left without heat on disabled charter bus on I-55
Propane tank explodes at South Loop tent city, 80 homeless people moved
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
More News