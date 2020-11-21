Auburn Gresham shooting leaves 6 hurt after shots fired into group of people, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8135325" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eight people were injured, including a teenager, during an active shooting incident at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.An unknown shooter or shooters fired into a group of people standing on the sidewalk just before 2:15 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Justine Street, Chicago police said."I came I looked out the window and had to hide because it sounded like it was so close that it was going to bust through my window," witness Darryl Martin said. "It was a conversation with bullets; people were shooting it out."Another witness, who wanted only to be identified as David, said he heard at least 30 shots fired.According to investigators, three women were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and another woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. All of them were reportedly in fair condition, and at least four were in their early 30s.Chicago police originally said five people were injured in the shooting, but revised the number to six later Saturday morning. Police said the sixth victim was a 31-year-old man. He was also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center but in an unknown condition.No one was in custody Saturday.