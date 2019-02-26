6 injured after ambulance, SUV crash in West Rogers Park

Six people were hurt in an crash involving an ambulance early Tuesday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.An ambulance was transporting a patient with its emergency lights on at 1 a.m. southbound on Richmond when it was struck by an SUV that failed to stop before the intersection at Granville, Chicago police said.One paramedic was seriously injured and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, the Chicago Fire Department said. The officer and paramedic in the rear of the ambulance were taken to the same hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.Their patient, a man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, the department said.Two adults in the SUV were taken to Masonic Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, the department said.