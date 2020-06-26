6 injured after CTA bus crashes into building on NW Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured after a CTA bus crashed into a building in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

A #74 Fullerton bus was traveling east through the intersection at Laramie Avenue when the CTA said another vehicle lost control. The CTA bus swerved to avoid the vehicle and ended up crashing into a building.

The driver of the bus and five others were injured, police said. All of them were transported to hospitals in good condition.



The CTA has rerouted the #74 bus in the area.
