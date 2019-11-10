6 injured in hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people, including two children and two police officers, were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. The driver responsible remains on the run.The crash occurred in the 4400 block of S Lake Shore Drive at around 8 p.m.Chicago police said the person behind the wheel of a black BMW just kept on driving after side-swiping an unmarked police SUV at a high rate of speed. The driver was headed northbound near 44th Street.Following the initial impact, police said the officers' vehicle spun out of control. The BMW then hit a second vehicle, a dark-colored Toyota carrying two women in their 20's and two infants.All were hospitalized with injures that are not life-threatening.Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver.Police said the black BMW likely has significant front-end damage.They hope surveillance cameras along Lake Shore Drive will be able to help them track down the driver.