6 injured, including 2 children, in East Garfield Park crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four adults and two children were injured, some seriously, in a crash Tuesday evening.Chicago police said that at about 8:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a silver sedan for a minor traffic violation in the 3400-block of West Congress Parkway in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood. The sedan then lost control and crashed into a dark colored truck, police said. Either the sedan or the truck then struck a third vehicle.Police said the occupants of the silver sedan attempted to flee on foot, and officers gave chase. Three people were placed into custody. They sustained minor injuries, police said.Two adults were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, a third adult was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, and a fourth adult was taken to Norwegian Hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.The two children were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further details about the victims have been released.