6 injured, including 4 children, in Avondale crash

0605 @ 3401 N Elston Pin in accident with an EMS Plan 1, 6 Amb response, 6 Transports: A3-45y/o male Red to IMMC, A62-1 Ped Yellow to Luries, A32-46y/o F Red to IMMC, A61-8 y/o to Luries, A7-2 Yellow Peds to Luries, A48- 1 refusal 48 y/o F Scene secured at 0639 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 5, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people, including four children, were injured in a crash in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The crash occurred at Elston Avenue and Roscoe Street across the street from a Chicago Fire Department firehouse at about 6:12 a.m.Police said an SUV driving by a 45-year-old man was driving northbound on Elston Avenue when it crossed the center lane and hit a minivan traveling south. The SUV then hit two parked cars and hit a traffic control device, which flipped the SUV.The driver and a 46-year-old female passenger were both transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition with minor injuries.Four children in the minivan were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital and are expected to by OK, police said.Several citations are pending against the SUV driver. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.