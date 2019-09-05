6 injured, including 4 children, in Avondale crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people, including four children, were injured in a crash in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash occurred at Elston Avenue and Roscoe Street across the street from a Chicago Fire Department firehouse at about 6:12 a.m.

Police said an SUV driving by a 45-year-old man was driving northbound on Elston Avenue when it crossed the center lane and hit a minivan traveling south. The SUV then hit two parked cars and hit a traffic control device, which flipped the SUV.

The driver and a 46-year-old female passenger were both transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition with minor injuries.

Four children in the minivan were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital and are expected to by OK, police said.



Several citations are pending against the SUV driver. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavondaletrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears, Packers to kick off NFL's 100th season Thursday at Soldier Field
1 killed, 1 wounded in Robbins shooting
Police warn of sexual abuse, attempted kidnapping of girl, 13, in Lincoln Park
Parents upset over sentencing of boy who fatally shot son in Englewood
Chicago Bears season opener marks 95th anniversary of Soldier Field
Dog walking app may have played role in home break-in: family
Ring camera shows man attacked outside home, $11K stolen
Show More
Princess Charlotte attends first day at school
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
911 calls from Kevin Hart's car crash detail aftermath of accident
Hurricane Dorian a Category 2 storm just off South Carolina
Wild horses to ride out Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News