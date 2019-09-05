6 injured, including 4 children, in multi-vehicle Avondale crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people, including four children were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The crash occurred at Elston Avenue and Roscoe Street across the street from a Chicago Fire Department firehouse.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as one of the cars was overturned on its side on the street and two people were extricated from that vehicle.

Two adults were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious-to-critical condition and four children were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition. A seventh person refused treatment at the scene.



The intersection is closed as authorities respond.
