6 injured, including child, in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building

The two-alarm fire was in a three-story apartment building in the 400-block of South Laramie, CFD said.
Heavy smoke poured out of the windows and the roof of the Pangea Apartment Complex. Residents said they smelled the fire burning around 5 a.m.
Resident Joe Givens said he heard a woman crying and screaming. She was still on the second floor.
"She started yelling, 'Help! Help!'" Givens said. "Her A/C was in the way, so she pushed the A/C out the way and climbed out the window backwards. We told her to jump and we caught her."
2-11 alarm EMSP 1 at 424 S Laramie will update ASAP pic.twitter.com/IAczvBHXxl— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2019
CFD making progress 174x150 3 story ordinary fire on the 2nd and 3rd. 4 transports at this time. Will update ASAP.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2019
Fire crews believe the fire started near the shared stairwell inside the building. Firefighters used ten ladders to get people out of the building.
Five adults and a child were treated for injuries. All are expected to be OK.
Mrs. Hill's baby was sleeping on the second floor.
"I could not really breathe, so I got my baby out of the playpen," she said. "It was just in time because that smoke could have gotten into his lungs."
The fire was struck shortly before 6:30 a.m. At least 20 people have been displaced by the fire.