6 injured, including child, in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people, including a child, were injured after an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The two-alarm fire was in a three-story apartment building in the 400-block of South Laramie, CFD said.

EMBED More News Videos

Six people, including a child, were injured after an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.



Heavy smoke poured out of the windows and the roof of the Pangea Apartment Complex. Residents said they smelled the fire burning around 5 a.m.

Resident Joe Givens said he heard a woman crying and screaming. She was still on the second floor.

"She started yelling, 'Help! Help!'" Givens said. "Her A/C was in the way, so she pushed the A/C out the way and climbed out the window backwards. We told her to jump and we caught her."




Fire crews believe the fire started near the shared stairwell inside the building. Firefighters used ten ladders to get people out of the building.

Five adults and a child were treated for injuries. All are expected to be OK.

Mrs. Hill's baby was sleeping on the second floor.

"I could not really breathe, so I got my baby out of the playpen," she said. "It was just in time because that smoke could have gotten into his lungs."

The fire was struck shortly before 6:30 a.m. At least 20 people have been displaced by the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinapartment firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Man dies on inbound flight to O'Hare
Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report
Boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side ID'd
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Show More
29 cats mauled by pit bulls at Ala. animal shelter
Gov. Pritzker signs high interest consumer debt relief bill
Mayor Lightfoot, city officials mark anniversary of 1919 Chicago Race Riots
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Spring Grove man run over by pickup truck after argument over lawn mower
More TOP STORIES News