6 injured, including child, in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5427632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Six people, including a child, were injured after an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

2-11 alarm EMSP 1 at 424 S Laramie will update ASAP pic.twitter.com/IAczvBHXxl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2019

CFD making progress 174x150 3 story ordinary fire on the 2nd and 3rd. 4 transports at this time. Will update ASAP. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people, including a child, were injured after an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The two-alarm fire was in a three-story apartment building in the 400-block of South Laramie, CFD said.Heavy smoke poured out of the windows and the roof of the Pangea Apartment Complex. Residents said they smelled the fire burning around 5 a.m.Resident Joe Givens said he heard a woman crying and screaming. She was still on the second floor."She started yelling, 'Help! Help!'" Givens said. "Her A/C was in the way, so she pushed the A/C out the way and climbed out the window backwards. We told her to jump and we caught her."Fire crews believe the fire started near the shared stairwell inside the building. Firefighters used ten ladders to get people out of the building.Five adults and a child were treated for injuries. All are expected to be OK.Mrs. Hill's baby was sleeping on the second floor."I could not really breathe, so I got my baby out of the playpen," she said. "It was just in time because that smoke could have gotten into his lungs."The fire was struck shortly before 6:30 a.m. At least 20 people have been displaced by the fire.