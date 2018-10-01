6 injured, including infant and child, in 4-car crash in Englewood

Officials said at least six people were injured, including an infant and child, in a multi-vehicle crash in Englewood Monday evening.Fire officials said four cars were involved in the crash in the 900-block of South Loomis Boulevard.Police said two cars were waiting at a red light just after 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of West 69th Street at Loomis when a car traveling east on 69th Street ran the light and struck a car traveling north on Loomis. The impact caused the car to crash into the two vehicles waiting at the light."Next thing you know it was a big crash everywhere and next thing I see are little babies out on the street. They must've flew out of the car," said a witness who asked to be identified as Mr. White.Fire officials said two adults were taken in extremely critical condition to University of Chicago Hospital. One adult was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. An infant was taken in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital and one child was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, fire officials said. One adult was taken to St. Bernard's Hospital where they are stable, according to fire officials.The driver of the car that caused the crash fled the scene, police said.No further information about the victims or their ages have been released.