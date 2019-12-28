6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say

HONOLULU -- Authorities say searchers revealed they have found the remains of six people, following the crash of a tourist helicopter.

They fear a seventh, missing person also died.

The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii has been found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

Officials say the passengers were from two, different families.

The passengers' loved ones are still being contacted so investigators are not releasing the victims' names or telling the public where they lived just yet.

Officials said in a news release Friday that they're sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors.

Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers after it was reported overdue from a tour Thursday evening.

Blustery winds and low visibility initially hindered search efforts.

Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.
