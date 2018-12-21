6 seriously injured, including 3 children, in West Pullman fire

Six people, including three children, were seriously injured in a fire in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Thursday night.

CHICAGO --
Six people were injured Thursday night in a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Fire crews responded to a second-story fire about 10 p.m. at 38 E. 118th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department District Deputy Chief Curtis Hudson.

Three children were transported in serious condition to Comer Children's Hospital, Hudson said. Three adults were transported in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The fire department did not release the types of injuries they suffered.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes, Hudson said.

