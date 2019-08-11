6 shot during street party in Garfield Park on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side, police said.According to police, the victims-- five women and one man-- were standing with a large group of people in the 3500 block of West Lake Street around 2:47 a.m. when someone walking northbound opened fire with a handgun. Police believe at least two other people returned fire. The initial gunshots heard may have been fired by someone in an aqua-colored sedan.A 25-year-old man was taken Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He is in critical condition.One woman, 32, was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and face, police said. Another 32-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.Police said two more women, 37 and 38, were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. The 37-year-old was shot in the left shoulder and the 38-year-old was shot in the right arm.A fifth woman, 27, was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition after being show in the left leg.The victims were among over 100 people who were attending a street party between the 3400 and 3600 blocks of West Lake Street. Police say there were several altercations during the gathering.No one is in custody.Area North Detectives are investigating.