6 shot in Garfield Park on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side, police said.

According to police the victims, five women and one man, were standing with a large group of people in the 3500 block of W. Lake Street when an occupant in a light-colored sedan pulled up and fired shots.

A 25-year-old man was taken Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He is in critical condition.

One woman, 32, was taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and face, police said. Another 32-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

Police said two more women, 37 and 38, were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. The 37-year-old was shot in the left shoulder and the 38-year-old was shot in the right arm.

A fifth woman was taken to Mount Sinai with unknown injuries, police said. Her condition is unknown.

No one is in custody.

Area North Detectives are investigating.
