6 shot inside private club on South Side

Six people were shot Sunday morning inside a private club on the South Side.The shooting unfolded at 3:43 a.m. inside a tavern in the 2900 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago police.A 24-year-old woman told detectives she heard gunfire ring out before feeling a bullet rip through her leg, police said.She and a 26-year-old man, who was shot in the buttocks and grazed in the chest, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. They were both in stable condition, police said early Sunday.Later on that morning, four people who were also wounded in the shooting showed up at hospitals, police said.Three men - two 25-year-olds and one 31-year-old - arrived at Jackson Park Hospital where he was in stable condition. A woman, 29, appeared at Providence Hospital after being shot in the knee, police said.The sixth victim, a 25-year-old man, transported himself to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody, and detectives remained on the scene about 6 a.m. to investigate the shooting.