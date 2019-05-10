6 teens charged in 4 pepper spray incidents at Morgan Park High School

Parents are concerned that pepper spray incidents have nearly become a daily occurrence at Morgan Park High School on Chicago's Far South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six teenagers have been charged in four separate pepper spray incidents at Morgan Park High School, Chicago police said Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy is charged in the incident on April 25, two 15-year-old boys are charged in the incident on April 26, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were charged in the May 2 incident, and 17-year-old boy was charged in the May 7 incident. All of them have been charged with reckless conduct.

Wednesday a 17-year-old was charged with reckless conduct for an incident on May 7. There have been seven incidents since April 25.

Chicago Public Schools said it has increased the number of security staff and enhanced screenings of students at the entrance.

A spokesperson said "CPS is taking this situation very seriously and we will double down on our efforts until we are confident the situation is fully resolved."

"It's a good school. It's just students trying to get attention, get out of school for free time, but it's affecting a lot of people," Hordle said.

The Chicago Police Department said it is working with CPS to find solutions to stop the growing number of these incidents.
