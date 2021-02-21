fatal crash

6-year-old boy among 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash, 3 victims ID'd

Stacy Harris, Herlanda Harris and Jeremy Johnson have been identified, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
By Alexis McAdams
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- Three of the four people killed in a crash on Illinois Route 53 in Rolling Meadows Saturday night have been identified by Illinois State Police.

A 6-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were among those killed in the crash, according to officials.

Troopers said a blue Ford Fiesta pulled over on the side of Route 53 near Kirchoff Road just before midnight Saturday. Moments later, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler smashed into the back of the car.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles across all three lanes of traffic before coming to a stop on the left shoulder, state police said.

The four people inside the Fiesta, including two kids, did not make it.

The driver of the Wrangler, 32-year-old Lamar Graves of Belwood, was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta and her three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

The victims were identified as 45-year old Stacy Harris, 17-year-old Jeremy Johnson, both of Schaumburg, and 47-year-old Herlanda Harris, of Chicago, according to the Cook COunty Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators trying to figure out why Graves veered off the roadway in Rolling Meadows.

Witnesses tell ABC7 the Jeep was driving erratically before the crash.

The identity of the youngest victim have not yet been released.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate and no charges have been filed.
