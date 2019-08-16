60 guns recovered in West Side raid, Chicago police say

Breaking from Overnight - 10th District @ChicagoCAPS10 conduct raid on a residence in the 4300 blk of Cullerton where 60 guns have been recovered. 2 are currently in police custody for questioning & investigation is ongoing. Federal partners will be briefed on the investigation pic.twitter.com/Y5EPdiEyXk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 16, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police recovered 60 guns after conducting a raid in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Friday the raid was conducted in the 4300-bloock of West Cullerton Street. Guglielmi tweeted a picture of some of the guns recovered in the raid, including one that appears to be an AK-47.Two people are in custody for questioning and an investigation is ongoing, police said. Guglielmi said CPD's federal partners will be briefed on the investigation.