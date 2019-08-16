60 guns recovered in West Side raid, Chicago police say

Police recovered 60 guns in a raid in Chicago's West Side. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police recovered 60 guns after conducting a raid in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Friday the raid was conducted in the 4300-bloock of West Cullerton Street. Guglielmi tweeted a picture of some of the guns recovered in the raid, including one that appears to be an AK-47.



Two people are in custody for questioning and an investigation is ongoing, police said. Guglielmi said CPD's federal partners will be briefed on the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalechicago crimechicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
Family of Glenview teen allegedly killed by 'Hollywood Ripper' speaks about CA conviction
Trump called Durbin to discuss Blagojevich sentence, officials confirm
Officer jumps into car fleeing traffic stop on South Side
Bensenville Little League team honors teammate accidentally shot, killed by friend
Show More
Planes rehearsing above lakefront Friday ahead of Air and Water Show
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Where are Chicago pickpockets most likely to strike?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms Friday
Fugitive survives 3 years in makeshift bunker
More TOP STORIES News