U.S. & WORLD

60 pregnant goats stolen from Northern California farm over Thanksgiving holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Green Goat Landscapers owner Brian Allen said 60 pregnant goats worth more than $10,000 were stolen from his farm in Morgan Hill, California, the weekend after Thanksgiving. (KPIX)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. --
A small businessman in Northern California is desperately searching for 60 pregnant goats stolen in an elaborate heist.

Brian Allen, the owner of Green Goat Landscapers, said in a Facebook post the herd was stolen from a field in Morgan Hill on the weekend after Thanksgiving.


Allen said he left the goats and their guardian dog behind an electric fence so that they could feed on an abandoned driving range. The thieves shut off the power to the electric fence, cut a hole through it and herded the goats into his trailer before driving off, he said.

The trailer was later found, but the goats are still missing.

The animals, which altogether are worth more than $10,000, are expected to give birth in about two months, Allen told Bay Area television station KPIX. They're used for eco-friendly fire prevention and weed abatement.

"This is really kind of a big set back for us. It's going to make it hard this year," Allen said.

Allen is offering a reward for anybody with information about the goats' whereabouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
goattheftbizarreu.s. & worldnorthern californiafarmingagricultureMorgan Hill
U.S. & WORLD
Armored truck driver, cash missing in Kentucky
Rap concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, as many as 120 hurt
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman slips out of handcuffs, escapes custody at Cook County courthouse
Rap concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, as many as 120 hurt
Armored truck driver, cash missing in Kentucky
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Comfort food? Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine
10 building windows damaged by group throwing rocks in Bucktown
ADORABLE VIDEO: Squirrel climbs onto UPS driver's head during delivery
1 killed, 7 wounded in Friday shootings
Show More
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
ComEd customers may be eligible for damage reimbursement after Thanksgiving storm
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Saturday
TheMART hosts One of a Kind holiday show this weekend
Warm up with these festive holiday cocktails
More News