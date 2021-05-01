better government association

61 died in Chicago buildings previously deemed fire hazards, BGA and Tribune investigation finds

Majority of Chicago deadly fire victims were Black, over one-third were children, BGA says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
61 died in Chicago buildings previously deemed fire hazards: report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In partnership with the Chicago Tribune, the Better Government Association is working on a new project, dubbed "The Failure Before the Fires."

BGA investigative reporter Madison Hopkins talked about the investigation on ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning. The project launched Friday.

It explores Chicago's fatal fires from 2014 through 2019, she said.

The Better Government Association and the Chicago Tribune discovered that 61 people died in buildings the city already knew had dangerous fire hazards. City officials failed to hold property owners accountable, according to the BGA. A majority of the victims were Black, and more than one-third were children.

RELATED: 2 killed, another seriously injured in separate fires in Brainerd, Bronzeville neighborhoods

Hopkins and Tribune reporter Cecilia Reyes published a multimedia account of the fires and the broken system of oversight. Shared are facts and findings, visualization of the different tragic fires in Chicago's history and the paper trail of accountability, and the stories of families and communities forever impacted by the negligence of city officials elected to serve the public, according to the BGA.

The first event for the investigative project will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 12 on Zoom.

Visit bettergov.org for more information.
Related topics:
chicagoloopfatal firefirebetter government associationdeadly firefire deathchicago fire department
