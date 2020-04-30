CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown Thursday afternoon to announce the opening of two additional Operation Areas across the city.
The additions are part of a restructuring effort to move more officers and detectives closer to the communities they serve and improve neighborhood policing across the city.
The two new facilities are designed to streamline operations across the department and give District commanders greater control over and access to resources to meet safety needs, and increase collaboration between detectives and patrol officers.
The openings will also provide community members across the city with more resources directly within their neighborhoods.
City officials said CPD officers will be better positioned to mobilize and respond quickly to scenes, providing a more robust public safety presence in the communities that need it most.
Increasing the number of police areas will also reduce the time it takes detectives to arrive on the scene of a shooting or homicide. As a result, detectives will be more likely to locate witnesses on-scene and lower the risk of contaminated evidence.
Last October, Mayor Lightfoot announced the plan to restructure CPD's Operation Areas to provide better crime response, improved neighborhood public safety service, and build on the City's all-hands-on-deck public safety strategy.
Mayor Lightfoot, Superintendent David Brown to announce 2 new CPD operation centers across Chicago
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News