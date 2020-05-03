'People need hope': West suburban man holds Sunday 'church' for community during COVID-19 pandemic

When the lockdown went into effect and churches closed, a west suburban man made a cross and brought "Church" to the main street behind his house.
For a few hours each Sunday since mid-March, Doug has been giving passersby a moment of inspiration.
Churches across the state and country have been holding similar services, offering drive-thru prayer and worship sessions, while buildings are closed due to social distancing guidelines.
A southwest suburban church has been holding drive-in Sunday morning services in an effort to gather while following social distancing guidelines.
Meanwhile in Chicago, Father Michael Pfleger led a special prayer on the street at 79th and Racine last week.