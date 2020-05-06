Man found critically injured on Red Line CTA tracks at 47th Street: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found with critical injuries Wednesday morning on the Red Line tracks at the 47th Street station in Fuller Park, Chicago police said.According to police, around 12:40 a.m. officers responded to a call about a person on the tracks in the 200-block of W. 47th Street. Officers found a man lying on the tracks with several cuts and broken bones.The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.It is unknown if the man was struck by a train at this time, police said.No victim information has been released at this time.An investigation is ongoing.