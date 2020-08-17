Chicago violence: 62 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.
Four people have been killed and 58 others have been injured by gunfire across Chicago so far this weekend. A 12-year-old boy and five teenagers were among those wounded.
Three men were hurt Sunday, one critically, in a triple shooting in Brighton Park.
A 19-year-old, 20-year-old and 22-year-old were standing in an alley in the 3000-block of West 44th Street about 1:15 p.m. when several people approached them and began shooting, Chicago police said.
A man was found shot to death Sunday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
Officers found him unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle at 5:05 a.m. in an alley in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man, thought to be in his mid-20s, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by Area Five detectives, police said.
Saturday night, another man was killed and a teenage boy was injured in Homan Square on the West Side.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found 18-year-old Tamyreon Jordan lying on the sidewalk about 10:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
Jordan, who lived in Homan Square, had gunshot wounds to his chest and head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 14-year-old boy was also shot in the left arm and was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.
He told investigators he was standing on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain.
A 12-year-old was among those shot Friday evening.
The boy was shot in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in a park at East 64th Street and South Ellis Avenue sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
Police said the boy was standing in the park with a group of males when shots were fired. The child was struck in the right leg.
The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, according to police.
The child is the son of a Chicago firefighter, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed Friday night.
Later Friday night, a man was found shot to death Friday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The 28-year-old was found unresponsive at 11:17 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 1100 block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Jeremy Curry. He lived in Morgan Park.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
Last weekend saw 40 people shot across the city, four of them fatally, and ended with widespread looting in the downtown area following the shooting of 20-year-old Latrell Allen by Chicago police during an alleged exchange of gunfire in Englewood.
The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
