64-year-old cab driver dies after fight, beating in West Loop

A family wants answers after 64-year cab driver Anis Tungekar died after he was beaten in the West Loop Sunday.

A family wants answers after 64-year cab driver Anis Tungekar died after he was beaten in the West Loop Sunday. Authorities have ruled the man's death a homicide.

Anis Tungekar, 64, got into an argument with a 30-year-old man about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at 93 North Jefferson Street, a block west of the Ogilvie Transportation Center, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Their argument escalated into a fight and Tungekar suffered a head injury, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He died at the hospital Tuesday.

"What I knew is that they had a suspect in custody and was hoping that it would be an open and shut case for them, but it clearly hasn't been because he's been released and we're still looking to see who actually did this and get justice for my father," said Omar Tungekar, the victim's son.

"When i went to the hospital they sent me to the ninth floor, so like, five police officers came, so they took me there, to the ninth floor. When I saw him he was on a ventilator," said Thara Tungekar, the victim's wife.

He never regained consciousness.

An autopsy Wednesday found he died of complications of the injuries he received in the fight and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. He lived in the North Park neighborhood.

The 30-year-old man he fought with was taken into custody at the scene, but was released Tuesday morning without charges, police said.

Because it happened in such a busy area, his son believes there are people who saw it and can help identify the person involved.

Police want to re-question the 30-year-old man who may have been involved in the beating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
