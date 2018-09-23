67-year-old man on bike killed in hit and run in Pulaski Park

CHICAGO --
A man was killed Sunday evening in a hit and run in the Pulaski Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 67-year-old was riding his bicycle when he stopped on a corner and was struck by a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Devon, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle fled the scene after striking him, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately confirm the death.

The Southeast corner of Devon was blocked off and at least four police vehicles were still on the scene as of 7:45 p.m.

Detectives from the Major Accidents division were investigating the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicycle crashman killedChicagoPulaski Park
Top Stories
Baby dies in West Englewood house fire day after parents married
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
3 Illinois men die in SUV-pickup crash near Wisconsin Dells
Quick Tip: How to avoid damaged checked luggage
Tiger Woods caps comeback with Tour Championship victory
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
1 killed, 13 wounded Saturday in city shootings
Show More
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Driver swerves into building after shots fired on Near North Side
Van crashes into Harvey firehouse
Wrong-way driver charged with drunken driving on Indiana Toll Road near Hammond
More News