7 convictions tied to corrupt Chicago police sergeant to be overturned

Seven people framed by a corrupt Chicago police sergeant will have their convictions overturned Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will make that announcement for people charged under former sergeant Ronald Watts.

He was indicted back in 2012 for taking a bribe from an informant. It was later discovered that Watts and his team planted evidence on South Side residents.

Watts pleaded guilty to corruption after his 2012 arrest and served 22 months in federal prison.

Once the convictions are overturned, it will bring the total number of people with vacated criminal convictions to 55 under Foxx.
