7 hospitalized, including 3 officers, after fire on Chicago's South Side, CFD says

(Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people, including three Chicago police officers, were injured in an apartment fire Saturday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Crews were called just before 10 p.m. to a fire in the 4800 block of South King Drive, Chicago police and fire officials said. A basement fire spread through the building causing a partial collapse and "extensive damage."

The fire was struck out about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the fire department said.

Three police officers who went into the building to alert residents suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to an area hospital, authorities said. They were all in good condition.

Police said four residents were taken to Mercy Hospital for observation and are in good condition.

Fire officials said two women, 20 and 34, and a 4-year-old boy were taken to Mercy for smoke inhalation. The 20-year-old woman also suffered burns.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for developing details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronzevilleofficer injuredbuilding firehospitalchicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 officers injured in West Side crash: CPD
NBA All-Star Weekend rallies Chicago for 1st time in over 30 years
8 kids among 15 wounded in Chicago weekend violence
Riverside Brookfield HS employee charged with sending student nude videos on Snapchat
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Family behind Moreno's Liquors opens Little Village speakeasy
Girl, 14, wounded in accidental shooting in Little Village: CPD
Show More
Pelosi defends decision to rip Trump's State of the Union address
Chicago family offering $1K reward for missing wedding album
Two more suburban pot shops approved
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Chicago AccuWeather: Variably cloudy, chilly Sunday
More TOP STORIES News