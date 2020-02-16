7 hospitalized, including 3 officers, 5-year-old boy after fire on Chicago's South Side, CFD says

CHICAGO -- Seven people, including three Chicago police officers, were injured in an apartment fire Saturday in Bronzeville on the South Side.Crews were called just before 10 p.m. to a fire in the 4800 block of South King Drive, Chicago police and fire officials said. A basement fire spread through the building causing a partial collapse and "extensive damage."The fire was struck out about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the fire department said.Three police officers who went into the building to alert residents suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to an area hospital, authorities said. They were all in good condition.Police said four residents were taken to Mercy Hospital for observation and are in good condition.Fire officials said two women, 20 and 34, and a 5-year-old boy were taken to Mercy for smoke inhalation. The 20-year-old woman also suffered burns.The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, authorities said.