7 in custody, including 15-year-old driver, after stolen car crashes on Lake Shore Drive, police say

Seven people, including a 15-year-old driver, were taken into custody after a stolen car crashed into a guard rail on Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police spotted a gray Acura sedan driving without headlights in the first block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 12:44 a.m. Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the car fled and crashed into a guard rail in the 1600-block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Police said seven people were in the car and taken into custody. A 15-year-old who police said was the driver was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. Two others were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Charges are pending, police said.
