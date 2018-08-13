7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

A high-speed car crash early Monday injured seven people on the North Side.The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive at Foster Avenue, according to Chicago police.A 28-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord at "a high rate of speed" and struck a Toyota sedan occupied by five people, police said. The Toyota "spun out" and hit a pole, and the Honda struck an embankment.The driver of the Accord and his female passenger were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with facial lacerations, police said. Their conditions had stabilized.The driver of the Toyota suffered a broken arm and clavicle, and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.The four female passengers in the Toyota, two age 19 and two age 20, were taken to Weiss Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.