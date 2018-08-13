7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

Emergency personnel respond to a serious car crash Monday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Foster Avenue (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times)

CHICAGO --
A high-speed car crash early Monday injured seven people on the North Side.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive at Foster Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 28-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord at "a high rate of speed" and struck a Toyota sedan occupied by five people, police said. The Toyota "spun out" and hit a pole, and the Honda struck an embankment.

The driver of the Accord and his female passenger were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with facial lacerations, police said. Their conditions had stabilized.

The driver of the Toyota suffered a broken arm and clavicle, and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

The four female passengers in the Toyota, two age 19 and two age 20, were taken to Weiss Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashEdgewaterChicago
Top Stories
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
Shots fired at, by Chicago police in Fernwood
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit: Report
Police respond to reported North Lawndale barricade situation
Man wounded in shooting outside Hilton Hotel in South Loop
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Pepper spray used in Gold Coast store robbery
Chicago woman, 22, shot to death at Skokie hotel
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and hot on Monday with temps reaching 90 degrees
Bote's grand slam in 9th lifts Cubs over Nationals 4-3
1 dead, 2 injured in 3 related weekend shootings in Harvey, police say
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns to altar
More News