7 injured, including 2 children, in 4 car crash in Englewood

Chicago fire officials said seven people were injured, including children, in a multi-vehicle crash in Englewood Monday evening.Fire officials said four cars were involved in the crash in the 900-block of South Loomis Boulevard.Police said two cars were waiting at a red light in the westbound lanes of West 69th Street at Loomis when a car traveling east on 69th Street ran the light and struck a car traveling north on Loomis. The impact caused the car to crash into the two vehicles waiting at the light.Three adults were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. One child and one adult were taken to Stroger in critical condition, and another child was taken to Stroger in serious condition. One adult was taken to St. Bernard's Hospital in serious condition.One person refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.No information about the victims or their ages have been released.