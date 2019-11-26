7 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people were injured, including three children, in a crash in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood Monday night, officials said.Chicago police said just before 8 p.m. a car traveling north in the 4800-block of South Western Avenue struck another car traveling southbound head-on.Chicago fire officials said seven people were injured in the crash, including all three children. One person refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said. The children, who police said are a 6-year-old boy, a 1-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where police said their condition is stable.Fire officials said at least one child and one adult are in critical condition.Police said the driver of the northbound vehicle was cited for not having a valid driver's license, not having valid insurance and for two counts of not having a required restraining system for children under the age of 4.What caused the drivers to crash was not immediately known.