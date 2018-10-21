7 killed, 15 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings

Seven people have been fatally shot and 15 others wounded in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday, including three men caught in gunfire in East Garfield Park.Shots rang out and struck three men about 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. A 37-year-old man sitting in a vehicle was shot in his head and died shortly after at Mt. Sinai Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.A 34-year-old man standing nearby was struck in the buttocks, and a third man, 32, was shot in his right leg, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.Earlier Sunday, a woman and man were found shot dead inside a parked vehicle in the West Side Austin neighborhood.Just before 2 a.m., officers found 19-year-old Keshonda Monique Maxey and 26-year-old Matrice Luster shot in the 100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to Chicago police and the medical examiner's office.Maxey suffered a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Luster was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.The both lived about a block away from where they were shot.Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.Hours earlier on Saturday, a man was shot dead as he was driving in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.Juan Cruz, 21, was driving east about 10:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 58th Street when gunfire entered his vehicle and he crashed into a parked vehicle, authorities said.Cruz, who lived in the neighborhood, was shot in his left shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.At the scene of the shooting, yellow crime tape cordoned off Cruz's black Chrysler minivan, which stood by curb with its back window shattered by bullets. Area Central detectives investigated the homicide.Earlier Saturday afternoon, a man was killed in East Garfield Park. It was the second homicide within 24 hours to strike the same block.Leetemi Daniels, 41, was shot multiple times just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard, authorities said. Daniels was struck in his abdomen and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.Less than a day earlier, on Friday, 34-year-old Rodney Jernigan was fatally shot about 6:45 p.m. as he walked down a sidewalk in the same block Friday, authorities said. He was shot in his chest and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Before dawn Saturday, a fatal double shooting struck the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.Two men were sitting in a vehicle parked in an alley about 5:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Bernard Street when someone approached on foot and opened fire, police said.Roberto Ramirez, 23, was shot in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Ramirez lived a block away from where he was shot.The other man, 22 years old, was shot in the face and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.Late Friday, a man was shot and killed in the East Side neighborhood. Jesus Gomez, 39, was standing among a group of people about 9:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 99th Street when two males inside a passing vehicle fired shots, authorities said.Gomez, who was from the South Chicago neighborhood, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 10:09 p.m., authorities said.No one was in custody, and Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.Last weekend, citywide gun violence left 27 people shot, three of them fatally.