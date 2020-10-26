chicago crime

Baby missing after car stolen in Marquette Park, Chicago police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a baby who is missing after a car was stolen Monday afternoon in Marquette Park.

Police said at about 12:46 p.m. in the 2700-block of West 71st Street, a 30-year-old woman went into a convenience store. When she was done, she found her car had been taken by an unknown person, who took off northbound on California.

Chicago police said the vehicle had been left running while the woman was inside the store, and that a 7-month-old boy was inside the car at the time it was taken.

The boy was identified Jaylen Mojica.

Jaylen Mojica is missing after the car he was in was stolen Monday afternoon in Marquette Park, Chicago police say.

Chicago Police Department



The vehicle was found in a vacant lot at 14th and Keeler around 2:40 p.m., but the baby was not in the car when it was located.

Police have been searching near 61st and Fairfield for the baby. A law enforcement source told ABC7 Eyewitness News that officers found the mother's cell phone in that area, but not any sign of the baby.

Area One detectives are investigating the car theft. The baby's mother is working with police to help them find her son.

If you have any information about Jaylen's whereabouts, call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.
