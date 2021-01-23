Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 7 shot, 2 killed across city

CHICAGO -- Seven people were shot and two killed in Chicago weekend gun violence.A 34-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.He was standing outside about 3:10 a.m. in the 9000-block of South May Street when an unknown man approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.He was struck in each leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 10800-block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.The man suffered gunshot wounds to the pelvis, back, leg and hand, police said. A friend brought him to Trinty Hospital but he was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.No further details about the shooting are known, as the man did not cooperate with officers.Area Two detectives are investigating.A woman was shot and killed Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.The woman, whose age was not known, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to her head about 9:50 p.m. in the 100-block of East 118th Place, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.Police said there are currently no witnesses to the shooting and could not immediately provide further details.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not identified the woman.Area Two detectives are investigating.