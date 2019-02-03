7 shot, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5118930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were killed and five others were wounded after a drive-by shooter unleashed a hail of gunfire at a crowd outside a lounge Sunday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Two people were killed and five others were wounded after a drive-by shooter unleashed a hail of gunfire at a crowd outside a lounge Sunday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side.The mass shooting unfolded at 2:01 a.m. when at least one person inside a silver Ford began firing at a mass of people gathered in front of the bar in the 900 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago police. The throng had spilled out there after a fight started inside the bar.Four men and three women were struck by the shooter, police said.Two of the men, 39 and 36 years old, died at University of Chicago Medical Center after being taken there in critical condition, police said. The older man was shot in the back and chest, while the other was hit in the neck and chest.Another man, 36, remains in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. The fourth man, 18, was shot in the shoulder and brought himself to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Two of the women were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said. They are a 36-year-old shot in the foot and a 35-year-old grazed in the foot.The third woman, 33, declined medical treatment for a graze wound to the arm, police said.Police said it is unknown whether the seven people were the actual targets and whether they were part of the fight inside.No one is in custody.