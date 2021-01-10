U of C student, gunman among dead in shooting rampage between Chicago, Evanston: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people have been shot, four killed after a shooting rampage that stretched from Chicago to Evanston Saturday.A University of Chicago student is among the victims killed in the shooting spree, Chicago police said. Another victim was a woman who was shot after she was taken hostage at an IHOP in Evanston, according to Evanston police.Crime scene take winds around the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, marking one of the spots in what is believed to be a random shooting spree.About 2:40 p.m., a person entered the vestibule of an apartment building in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue and asked to use a phone before opening fire, Chicago police said."He walked into the building and she told him he had to leave the building and then he shot her - he ran - and he shot her again," said a neighbor.One woman was struck in the face and the other was struck in the chest, police said.The woman who was struck in the chest was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.Neighbors say the woman killed was the longtime doorwoman at the complex."She was a good person. She has two kids that I know of," the neighbor said.Just blocks away, a U of C student was also shot and killed in a parking garage of the Regent Park apartment complex in the 5000 block of S. East End Avenue, according to police and school officials.The University was notified just after 5 p.m. that a student had been discovered in a car with a gunshot wound, officials said in a statement to the univeristy's community.The university put out a statement saying, "This is deeply painful news for the University community and our South Side neighborhood. The University will provide support for members of our community affected by this incident."Evanston Police later responded to a call about a man with a gun at an Evanston CVS store near Asbury and Howard. When they arrived, the suspect ran across the street to an IHOP, where he shot a woman he allegedly took hostage, according to Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook.The man then led police on a chase eastbound on Howard, where they exchanged gunfire and the suspect was fatally wounded, officials said.The woman taken hostage was critically wounded, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victims or suspect.