7 shot in Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO -- At least seven people have been shot within city limits since Friday night began.Most recently, two men were attacked by a drive-by shooter Saturday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. At 5:25 a.m., they were driving in the 400 block of West 71st Street and got hit by gunfire that came from another vehicle, according to Chicago police. One man, 21, was grazed in the back and the other, 32 years old, was shot in the back and buttocks. They drove themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center, and the younger man was released later that morning.A man was critically wounded during a shooting two hours earlier in Wicker Park. At 3:27 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found a group of males surrounding a bleeding man outside in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee, police said.The man, 26, had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The males spotted with the 26-year-old were "uncooperative" with detectives, police said.That same hour, a man was wounded by gunfire in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. At 3:05 a.m., the 29-year-old was shot several times by another male in the 1600 block of West 56th Street, police said. The two had been arguing when the other male fired a handgun.A teenage boy was shot that morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. At 1:40 a.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the back in the 4100 block of South Prairie, police said. Someone he knew fired at him after driving over in a blue sedan.A 19-year-old man was critically wounded by gunfire early Saturday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was found with several gunshot wounds throughout his body at 12:34 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Union, police said. The teen had been shot while standing on a sidewalk.Friday night, a man was wounded in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side. At 9 p.m., the 20-year-old was shot in the left leg by a male in the first block of West 95th Street, police said. The two had been in a verbal tiff that escalated when the male pulled out and fired a handgun.The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 17 people were shot in Chicago, six of whom were wounded in a single shooting at a South Side bar.