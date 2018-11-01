7 vehicles stolen off street in Marquette Park

CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents of seven vehicle thefts this month in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The vehicles were parked on the street when they were stolen. It was unclear how they were stolen, though in some case the keys were left in the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred:

About 9 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West 66th Street;
About midnight on Oct. 24th in the 7000 block of South Talman Avenue;
About 8 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the 7000 block of South Talman Avenue;
About 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the 3000 block of West 71st Street;

About 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the 6500 block of S. Francisco Avenue;
About 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 in the 7200 block of South Mozart Street;
About 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 in the 7200 block of South Troy Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
