U of C student, security guard among dead in shooting rampage between Chicago, Evanston: police

Chicago police provide update on shooting spree

Evanston police press conference on crime spree, hostage situation

Thanks to the bravery of @EvanstonPD police officers and with the support of @Chicago_Police officers, a violent criminal and his murderous rampage was stopped. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/ASHaGgwZf9 — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) January 10, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people have been shot and at least five of the victims killed after a shooting rampage that stretched from Chicago to Evanston Saturday.A University of Chicago student is among the victims killed in the shooting spree, Chicago police said. Another victim was a woman who was shot after she was taken hostage at an IHOP in Evanston, according to Evanston police.Chicago police identified the suspect as Jason Nightengale. Nightengale is also dead after a police-involved shooting, officials said.Crime scene tape winds around the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, marking one of the spots in what is believed to be a random shooting spree.About 2:40 p.m., a person entered the vestibule of an apartment building in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue and asked to use a phone before opening fire, Chicago police said."He proceeded to walk into the building and I think she told him he had to leave the building and then he shot her. So then she began to run and he shot her again," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.One woman was struck in the face and the other was struck in the chest, police said.The woman who was struck in the chest was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.Neighbors say the woman killed was the longtime doorwoman at the complex."She was a good person. She has two kids that I know of," the neighbor said.Just blocks away, a U of C student was also shot and killed in a parking garage of the Regent Park apartment complex in the 5000 block of S. East End Avenue, according to police and school officials.The University was notified just after 5 p.m. that a student had been discovered in a car with a gunshot wound, officials said in a statement to the university's community.The university put out a statement saying, "This is deeply painful news for the University community and our South Side neighborhood. The University will provide support for members of our community affected by this incident.""We are responding to the scene as the crimes are happening, getting information, and again he's going to the next while we're trying to keep up with what happened previously," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said."By the time we put it all together, he's here in Evanston."Evanston Police later responded to a call about a man with a gun at an Evanston CVS store near Asbury and Howard around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived, the suspect ran across the street to an IHOP, where he shot a woman he allegedly took hostage, according to Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook."As I was parked over here by IHOP, there was a body over here shot up on the ground. Female probably like in her mid-40's, bleeding out," said witness Israel Lopez.The man then led police on a chase eastbound on Howard, where they exchanged gunfire near a Dollar General parking lot and Nightengale was fatally wounded, officials said."there was an exchange of gunfire. I'm not sure who fired first, but it was in response to violence he perpetrated in our town," Cook said.The woman taken hostage was critically wounded, police said.A 15-year-old girl is also in critical condition after she was shot in the head while in the backseat of a car her mom was driving in the Chicago area. Police are looking into whether this shooting is also connected.Evanston investigators are collaborating with Chicago police to piece together Nightengale's crime spree that started on Chicago's South Side.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victims.