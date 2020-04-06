7-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Pennsylvania

It happened along the 2600 block of Swarts Street around 9 p.m. Police have identified the child as Sinsir Parker.
Investigators said Parker was shot in the face while getting caught in the barrage of bullets, during a drive-by shooting.
Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots.
"I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come across the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive-by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.
Police have not yet made any arrests.
This is Chester's 14th homicide this year.