70-year-old New Jersey woman accused of attempted murder after stabbing husband

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey have arrested a 70-year-old woman on multiple charges -- including attempted murder -- in the stabbing of her husband.Judith Wysocki was arrested on the scene Wednesday after the 71-year-old victim was attacked.Police say the victim is disabled and in a wheelchair.Wysocki volunteered with a nearby ambulance corp which was called to the home after the stabbing.Neighbors don't know what happened, but they know taking care of her disabled husband had become more difficult for Wysocki.She is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and neglect of an elderly or disabled person.If convicted of attempted murder, Wysocki could be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in New Jersey state prison. The other charges carry sentences of up to five years.It is not clear who will now care for the victim.