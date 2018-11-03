72-year-old man found beaten to death in Austin: police

A 72-year-old man found dead Friday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood had been beaten to death, according to Chicago police.Officers found Julian Daggett unresponsive about 6 p.m. with blunt trauma injuries to his head in the 5000 block of West Washington, police said.He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released information about the death.Detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.