73-year-old hiker found alive 1 week after going missing near Mount Waterman, authorities say

These photos were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department during the search for 73-year-old Eugene Jo, a hiker who went missing in the Angeles National Forest. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. -- A 73-year-old man has been found alive one week after he went missing while on a hike near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest, authorities announced Saturday.

Eugene Jo became separated from a group of fellow hikers after having lunch and traversing a trail on June 22.

"Search team reports they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive! No other details yet," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Montrose Search and Rescue Team said in a tweet.


Jo was transported to a hospital after being located in Devil's Canyon, according to the agency. His condition was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
