73-year-old hiker found alive 1 week after going missing near Mount Waterman, authorities say

Eugene Jo became separated from a group of fellow hikers after having lunch and traversing a trail on June 22.
"Search team reports they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive! No other details yet," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Montrose Search and Rescue Team said in a tweet.
Search team reports they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive! No other details yet..@SEBLASD @LASDHQ @CVLASD @LasdSar— Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) June 29, 2019
Jo was transported to a hospital after being located in Devil's Canyon, according to the agency. His condition was not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.