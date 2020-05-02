Society

Commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe virtually

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe in coming up, and to commemorate the day the Pritzker Military Museum & Library is going virtual.

On May 7, 1945, the forces of Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies, ending WWII in Europe. On May 8, at 12:01 a.m., victory was celebrated across the West and Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) officially began.

In celebration of this anniversary, the Pritzker Military Museum is making their resources virtually available for the momentous occasion. Visitors can access interviews with military historians, photos, videos and virtual tours of their latest exhibit, "the Allied Race to Victory."

For more information, visit The Pritzker Military Museum & Library online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyworld war iiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of Illinois' modified stay-at-home order
Evanston farmer's market reopens under modified stay-at-home order restrictions
Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Face ID not working with your mask? Apple is working to fix it
Man killed in hit-and-run while walking on Bishop Ford
Show More
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
Here's what office life might look like post-pandemic
VIDEO: Man recreates commute on CTA at home amid COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 alternate care facility at McCormick Place being dismantled
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, beautiful Saturday
More TOP STORIES News