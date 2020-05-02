Commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe virtually

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe in coming up, and to commemorate the day the Pritzker Military Museum & Library is going virtual.
On May 7, 1945, the forces of Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies, ending WWII in Europe. On May 8, at 12:01 a.m., victory was celebrated across the West and Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) officially began.
In celebration of this anniversary, the Pritzker Military Museum is making their resources virtually available for the momentous occasion. Visitors can access interviews with military historians, photos, videos and virtual tours of their latest exhibit, "the Allied Race to Victory."
For more information, visit The Pritzker Military Museum & Library online.
